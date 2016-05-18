WORLD
Left wing politicians ejected from South African Parliament
Punches, fists, water bottles and hats were thrown as members of the socialist Economic Freedom Fighters party were evicted from the South African Parliament on Tuesday.
Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) flee teargas as they are evicted from Parliament during President Jacob Zuma's question and answer session in Cape Town, South Africa, May 17, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2016

All hell broke loose again in the South African Parliament on Tuesday as Economic Freedom Fighter MPs were violently evicted from the National Assembly Chambers.

They were preventing President Jacob Zuma from answering questions relating to the Nkandla corruption scandal.

It was the most violent eviction of MPs from the house so far. Tear gas was also used later to disband EFF members after they used fire extinguishers to prevent officers from removing them from the area.

Video by SABC Digital News.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
