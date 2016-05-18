The Turkish Parliament has voted in favour of opening a debate on a proposal from the governing AK Party to lift legal immunity from lawmakers.

During sessions on late Tuesday and Wednesday, 348 members voted in support of debating the bill proposed by the AK Party last month.

But the number fell short of the 367 required to make the constitutional amendment.

There will be a second round of voting on Friday.

In the first round 155 members voted against debating the bill, 25 did not take part in the voting and 22 members were absent from the session.

If the proposed law does not receive the required 367 votes then the president could ask for it to be put to a referendum. A referendum would need the support of 330 deputies to go ahead.

Some 136 deputies have had criminal proceedings lodged against them. There are 619 dossiers in total which could lead to legal processes being taken against MPs.