TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish MPs vote on whether to debate lifting immunities
In the first round of voting 348 out of 550 members in the Turkish Parliament back proposal to debate lifting immunity from prosecution from 136 lawmakers, opening the way to a second round of voting on Friday.
Turkish MPs vote on whether to debate lifting immunities
Lawmakers in the Turkish parliament voting on whether to lift immunities on May 17, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2016

The Turkish Parliament has voted in favour of opening a debate on a proposal from the governing AK Party to lift legal immunity from lawmakers.

During sessions on late Tuesday and Wednesday, 348 members voted in support of debating the bill proposed by the AK Party last month.

But the number fell short of the 367 required to make the constitutional amendment.

There will be a second round of voting on Friday.

In the first round 155 members voted against debating the bill, 25 did not take part in the voting and 22 members were absent from the session.

If the proposed law does not receive the required 367 votes then the president could ask for it to be put to a referendum. A referendum would need the support of 330 deputies to go ahead.

Some 136 deputies have had criminal proceedings lodged against them. There are 619 dossiers in total which could lead to legal processes being taken against MPs.

Recommended

Lawmakers in the Turkish parliament are currently immune from prosecution while in office.

The chairman of the main opposition CHP, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, initially said his party would support the proposal but the result suggests it will vote in opposition to it.

Turkey's governing AK Party currently has 316 deputies in the parliament and needs support from opposition parties to pass the bill. The HDP, whose members have the most dossiers against them, announced it would not support the bill.

The nationalist MHP has said it would vote in favour of the proposal.

The debate on lifting parliamentary immunities began after members of the HDP were accused of making statements supporting the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan