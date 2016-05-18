Afghanistan signed on Wednesday a preliminary agreement with Taliban allied Hezb-e-Islami led by former Prime Minister of the country, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar with great hope to reach a full peace accord.

Mohammad Khan, first deputy to government's Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, said, We are optimistic about this agreement and we strongly support it.

This doesn't mean it is finalised, he added.

Hezb-e-Islami group, which is also linked to Al Qaeda and the Taliban, has been designated as global terrorist organisation by the US.

The draft agreement has three sections and 26 articles which includes a pledge for the release of prisoners, according to the Diplomat.

Additionally, the government will work to remove Hekmatyar and Hizb-e-Islami from UN terrorist blacklists.