WORLD
2 MIN READ
Clinton wins Kentucky while Sanders takes Oregon
Bernie Sanders will concentrate on winning California next, while Hillary Clinton will focus on the November general election.
Clinton wins Kentucky while Sanders takes Oregon
Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton (L) and Bernie Sanders (R) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2016

Both Democratic US presidential candidates grabbed victories in Tuesday's primaries.

Hillary Clinton won in Kentucky, while Bernie Sanders won in Oregon.

Clinton's narrow victory in Kentucky by less than 0.5 percent of the vote was unexpected.

She spent two days campaigning there, with the aim of locking down the party nomination as the Nov 8 presidential election draws closer.

Clinton wants to be able to turn her attention to preparing for a face off with the presumptive Republican nominee, Donald Trump.

But she's still 100 delegates short of securing the nomination.

Recommended

Sanders' win in Oregon boosted his momentum going into the June 7 vote in California - the biggest state in the US.

Despite Clinton's sizeable lead in delegates, Sanders has managed to keep up in the race pretty well so far.

He says he will stay in the race "until the last ballot is cast."

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit