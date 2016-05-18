POLITICS
Is Apple's iOS 9.3.2 harming your iPad?
iOs users are disappointed after company's new update seems to be problematic.
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2016

Apple launched its iOS 9.3.2 as a tool to fix bugs and improve the security of iPhones and iPads it also lets users use the Low Power mode and Night Shift mode.

However, after the product was introduced, several users came across technical problems resulting in angry complains regarding the update's disfunction.

iOS 9.3.2 works on the iPhone 4S or later, iPad 2 or later, iPad mini or later, iPad Pro and 5th generation iPod touch or later.

The biggest flaw occurs on iPad Pro 9.7. After the user upgrades, an ‘Error 56' comes up with no possibility of rebooting the device while it asks users to connect to iTunes.

According to Apple's support website, 'Error 56' is referred to as a hardware issue.

Thus, the source of the problem is still not known which makes it preferable for users to skip upgrading their software as it does not offer new features.

Apple is yet to announce if they will launch a new version of the update or an emergency fix.

