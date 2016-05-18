Apple launched its iOS 9.3.2 as a tool to fix bugs and improve the security of iPhones and iPads it also lets users use the Low Power mode and Night Shift mode.

However, after the product was introduced, several users came across technical problems resulting in angry complains regarding the update's disfunction.

iOS 9.3.2 works on the iPhone 4S or later, iPad 2 or later, iPad mini or later, iPad Pro and 5th generation iPod touch or later.