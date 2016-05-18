WORLD
Turkish FM slams Lavrov's allegations over DAESH
Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu, is ready to resign if his Russian counterpart Lavrov puts forward evidence of Turkey helping DAESH terror group.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (3rd L), Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (2nd L) and Canadian Foreign Minister Stéphane Dion attend the meeting of the International Syria Support Group in Vienna, Austria on May 17, 2016. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2016

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced to resign if his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov proved his allegations of Turkey supporting DAESH, a terrorist group.

"I am ready to resign if you have any evidence that Turkey helps DAESH, but if you cannot prove your claims, I invite you to Antalya as a guest for the rest of your life," he told a conference for an International Syria Support Group (ISSG) in Vienna, Austria.

Moscow is accusing Ankara of turning a blind eye and purchasing oil from DAESH. However, Cavusoglu strongly rejected the Russian allegations.

"You are a serious diplomat, and one of the most experienced diplomat among us. You should not rely upon such frivolous claims," Cavusoglu said to Lavrov during the meeting.

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had also condemned Russia's accusations over DAESH.

"The portrayal of Turkey as a country that helps DAESH is excuse me if this will sound harsh - despicable."

Previously, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, claimed the same allegations over Turkey.

In response to Putin's allegations, Erdogan said, if Putin can put forward evidence that Turkey helps DAESH, he is ready to resign, but if not, he said Putin should resign.

The allegations began after Turkey downed a Russian SU-24 fighter jet on November 24, 2015 due to breach of Turkish airspace.

Following the incident Russia, started economic sanctions to Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
