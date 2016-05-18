Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced to resign if his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov proved his allegations of Turkey supporting DAESH, a terrorist group.

"I am ready to resign if you have any evidence that Turkey helps DAESH, but if you cannot prove your claims, I invite you to Antalya as a guest for the rest of your life," he told a conference for an International Syria Support Group (ISSG) in Vienna, Austria.

Moscow is accusing Ankara of turning a blind eye and purchasing oil from DAESH. However, Cavusoglu strongly rejected the Russian allegations.

"You are a serious diplomat, and one of the most experienced diplomat among us. You should not rely upon such frivolous claims," Cavusoglu said to Lavrov during the meeting.

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had also condemned Russia's accusations over DAESH.