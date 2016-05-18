Australia's immigration minister was accused of xenophobia after he said increasing the nation's refugee intake would lead to "illiterate and innumerate" people claiming welfare or taking local jobs.

Peter Dutton was responding to proposals by the Labour opposition to boost Australia's annual refugee intake from 13,750 to 27,000 while the Greens want it raised to 50,000 as they outline policies ahead of national elections on July 2.

"For many people they won't be numerate or literate in their own language let alone English and this is a difficulty," Dutton told Sky News late Tuesday.

"Now, these people would be taking Australian jobs, there's no question about that.

Hours after Duttons controversial comments, Australians took to social media to respond.

Labour frontbencher Chris Bowen, a former immigration minister, said the country had benefited hugely from the contribution of refugees over the years and criticised Dutton's comments.