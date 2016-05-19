French police gathered on Wednesday to take a stand against a rise of violence against officers.

But, officers were met by anti-police protesters who attacked a police car with two officers inside.

The police vehicle was set alight in a dramatic unleashing of new anti-police violence.

Paris police chief Michel Cadot sad an investigation for attempted homicide was filed.

Cadot told a news conference about 15 protesters, some masked, that attacked the car and threw a petrol bomb at it.

The male officer was attacked as he got out of the car and was hospitalised while his female partner suffered slight injuries.

Anti-police protesters in Paris and elsewhere in France are claiming police instigated the violence during a series of recent public demonstrations against a controversial labour reform.

Police and protesters clashed during these protests.

While several hundred police officers had gathered to condemn anti-police hate at the Place de la Republique square, protesters began hurling insults and chanted, "Everybody hates the police!"