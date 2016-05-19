The material Greece has found so far floating in the Mediterranean in its search for the missing EgyptAir airliner which vanished earlier on Thursday is not blue and white, Greek defence sources said.

Earlier, Egypt's envoy to France said Greek authorities had informed his counterpart in Athens that they had found debris corresponding to EgyptAir's blue and white colours.

"We have not located such objects," a spokesman for the Greek military said.

The airline had also announced that the wreckage from an EgyptAir plane carrying 66 people which crashed on Thursday in the Mediterranean Sea has been found.

Investigators are probing whether it was downed by an attack or a technical problem.

Egyptian minister Sherif Fathy said, "I don't deny the hypothesis of a terrorist attack or something technical. It is too early."

In October last year DAESH terrorists carried out an attack on a Russian passenger jet in Egypt, killing all 224 passengers on board.

Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said the plane had fallen 22,000 feet (6,700 metres) and swerved sharply twice in Egyptian airspace before it disappeared from radar screens.