Erdogan, Obama discuss Syrian conflict and DAESH threat
Turkey and the United States agree on the urgency of continued efforts to disrupt DAESH's capacity to conduct terror attacks and to find ways to degrade and defeat the group.
May 19, 2016

Turkish president and his US counterpart on Wednesday discussed the Syrian crisis and ways to increase counter-terror cooperation during a phone call, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Barack Obama agreed on the urgency of continued efforts to degrade and defeat DAESH and disrupt its capacity to carry out terrorist operations, the statement said.

Turkey, which shares a long border with Syria, is a member of the US led-coalition forces, which fight to destroy DAESH in order to find a political solution to the Syrian conflict.

The bilateral talks between the two leaders have regularly taken place in the past, as well on this issue.

The White House also confirmed that both the leaders agreed on the continuity of cooperation during their telephone conversation.

The PKK terror group was also on the agenda in the call, the White House statement said.

"The two leaders discussed opportunities for deepened cooperation in the fight against all terrorist groups, including the PKK," it added.

"In this context, the President emphasised the US commitment to Turkey's security as a NATO ally."

