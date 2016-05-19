Turkey has neither the option nor the right to turn its back on its region or the world at large, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

The president's remarks came during a reception held at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara where he hosted a group of youth for Turkey's May 19 Youth and Sports Day.

May 19 Youth and Sports Day marks the beginning of Turkey's War of Independence and the emergence of modern Turkey, which is annually celebrated in official ceremonies across the country.

Noting this, Erdogan said that the country's fight for its independence and its future has never ended and should always continue.

"Even when we look back on the 93 years of our republic's history, we can see that our struggle for independence has kept going under different names," the president said.