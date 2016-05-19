A total of five days, 3000 players and 120 hours of non-stop football could cast Chile into the Guinness World Record books.

The crazy attempt to host the longest ever football match kicked off at the Bicentenary Stadium in the country's capital Santiago on Thursday.

3000 players across two teams are made up of Chilean international stars and amateurs who applied online to play alongside their heroes.

Collectively, the teams intend to beat the current record of 105 hours which was previously set by the Craig Gowans Memorial Fund in Scotland last year.