Chile kicks off longest ever football match
3000 professional and amateur players will play a football match that will last for over 5 days, in an attempt to break the Guinness record for the longest football match ever.
Players from Chile's national team have joined forces with amateur footballers in the world record attempt. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 19, 2016

A total of five days, 3000 players and 120 hours of non-stop football could cast Chile into the Guinness World Record books.

The crazy attempt to host the longest ever football match kicked off at the Bicentenary Stadium in the country's capital Santiago on Thursday.

3000 players across two teams are made up of Chilean international stars and amateurs who applied online to play alongside their heroes.

Collectively, the teams intend to beat the current record of 105 hours which was previously set by the Craig Gowans Memorial Fund in Scotland last year.

Chile's national team's goalkeeper, Cristopher Toselli said, "To me it's a beautiful challenge. It's crazy, but let's hope this insanity can be accomplished."

"It's many hours, over many days, evidently. But for the regular players, there is plenty of motivation to come out to be able to play with us professional players."

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
