Roger Federer's remarkable streak of 65 consecutive Grand Slam appearances came to an end after the maestro withdrew from the French Open on Thursday with a back injury.

The 34-year-old Federer last missed a Grand Slam at the US Open 1999.

Since then, he has been part of a record 65 straight Grand Slam tournaments, yielding 17 titles and truly establishing himself as a tennis legend.

But the world's third ranked player insisted that his career is not facing its endgame.

The former number one player in the world, who has been plagued by knee and back injuries has only played in four tournaments this year.

After losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals, he underwent knee surgery in February, his first such operation, after injuring himself while giving his children a bath.