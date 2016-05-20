Binali Yildirim is the newly nominated chairman of Turkey's governing AK Party.

He was one the founders of the governing party and has been serving as the country's Transport, Maritime & Communications Minister since.

He will possibly be the country's next Prime Minister.

FAST FACTS

-Yildirim (60), was born in Refahiye, in the eastern province of Erzincan.

-He earned a Bachelor's Degree at Istanbul Technical University's Maritime Faculty and in 1991 graduated with a Masters of Science from Sweden's World Maritime University.

-While President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the mayor of Istanbul, Yildrim served as the Director-General of the Istanbul Fast Ferries Company from 1994 to 2000.

-He won his first seat in Parliament as a deputy for Istanbul in the 2002 general elections which swept the AK Party into power.

-He served as Minister of Transport and Communications until 2007.

-In the 2007 general elections, he was elected as an AK Party deputy from his home province of Erzincan and continued his tenure as Transport and Communications Minister.

-After being elected as a deputy from the Mediterranean province of Izmir in the 2011 general elections, Yildirim became Minister of Transport, Maritime, and Communications.

-In 2014, he ran for mayor of the Izmir Metropolitan Municipality, but only got 36 percent of the vote.

-Last November after the general elections, he was reappointed to his portfolio.