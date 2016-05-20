A report from African Union (AU) calls for an international police force, more military and human rights observers to be deployed into Burundi.

Hundreds of people have been killed since Burundi's President Pierre Nkuruniza announced his decision in April 2015 to run for a third-term.

Nkurunziza won a disputed election in July, which triggered the uprising across the country. The violence caused more than 260,000 people to flee, fearing possible genocide.

The AU rights investigators said it was "necessary that, apart from strengthening AU human rights monitors and military observers, an international police mission is deployed."

Last year the AU's proposal of deploying a 5000-strong peacekeeping force was rejected during a session.