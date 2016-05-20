Taiwan swore in its first female president into office in the capital Taipei on Friday, returning the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to power.

Tsai Ing-wens oath took place at the Presidential Office Building, where she pledged to abide by the constitution and promised to protect the islands sovereignty and territory.

All eyes were on her during the inaugural speech, as China clearly expressed it expects Tsai to endorse the 92 consensus, an understanding that states two countries are part of a single nation.

However, Tsai avoided such rhetoric, saying that two countries must set aside the baggage of history and engage in positive dialogue for better relations.

She said she believes cross-strait relations can remain stable, while stating that "One-China policy" is not the only option to achieve that goal.