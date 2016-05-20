WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taiwan inaugurates its first female president
Taiwan elects its first female president, who is also pro-independence.
Taiwan inaugurates its first female president
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen waves before addressing during an inauguration ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan May 20, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 20, 2016

Taiwan swore in its first female president into office in the capital Taipei on Friday, returning the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to power.

Tsai Ing-wens oath took place at the Presidential Office Building, where she pledged to abide by the constitution and promised to protect the islands sovereignty and territory.

All eyes were on her during the inaugural speech, as China clearly expressed it expects Tsai to endorse the 92 consensus, an understanding that states two countries are part of a single nation.

However, Tsai avoided such rhetoric, saying that two countries must set aside the baggage of history and engage in positive dialogue for better relations.

She said she believes cross-strait relations can remain stable, while stating that "One-China policy" is not the only option to achieve that goal.

Recommended

Tsais pro-independence party Democratic Progressive Party won parliamentary and presidential elections by a landslide in January, ending the 8 year rule of China-friendly Nationalist party.

DPPs success indicates a rise in pro-independence sentiment throughout the country, which was signalled in massive protests in 2014 that stalled a trade pact with main trade partner China.

Taiwans export-driven economy has fallen into recession due to sluggish demand. Tsai promised to reform the island's economy to end its past overreliance on a single market.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory waiting to be reunified since their split in 1949 at the end of the civil war between the Chinese Communist Party and the nationalist KMT.

SOURCE:TRT World, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit