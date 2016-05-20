The World Health Organization said on Friday that the Zika virus has been detected in Africa for the first time.

The UN health agency announced that the Zika virus detection in Western African nation Cape Verde is believed to be same as the one in South America.

WHO believes that the virus was brought to Cape Verde by a Brazilian traveller, just before it spread locally last October.

As of May 8, 7,557 suspected Zika cases have been registered in Cape Verde, as well as three microcephaly cases, WHO said.

The virus has infected nearly 1.5 million in the hardest-hit country Brazil alone.

Zika is an infectious virus transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito and is connected to brain damage and physical development problems in new born babies, this condition is known as microcephaly.

The mosquito-borne Zika virus usually gives rise to mild symptoms in adults such as a low fever, headaches and joint pain.