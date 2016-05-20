India has just recorded its hottest temperature ever, keeping 2016 well on track to be the warmest year in history.

Temperatures in the Indian city of Phalodi, Rajasthan, jumped to a searing 51 degrees Celsius (123.8 F) on Thursday, topping a previous record of 50.6 Celsius set in 1956 in Alwar.

India, currently experiencing a severe heatwave, joins Cambodia and Laos as three countries which have recorded its hottest temperatures yet after a report by NASA predicted 2016 could be the hottest year ever recorded.

India's Metrological Department's director B.P.Yadav said, "Yesterday [Thursday] was the hottest temperature ever recorded in the country... 51 degrees in Phalodi."

Temperatures in northern India regularly hit the high 40s in May and June, the hottest months of the year, but topping 50 degrees is unusual.

In neighbouring Pakistan, conditions have not been any less forgiving after the Weather Channel reported temperatures in the city of Jacobabad peaked at 51.5 Celsius (124.7 F) on Thursday.

Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia have also come close to setting new record national heat records.