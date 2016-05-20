Hours after EgyptAir flight MS804 crashed into the Mediterranean sea on Thursday, pictures and videos emerged on social media claiming to show images of the aircraft just before it crashed, and debris from the plane afterwards.

An Egyptian ship captain posted images on Facebook along with a message in Arabic translated as "I found a life jacket and debris from a chair on the plane."

Later a video started making the rounds on social media, showing what appeared to be pieces of plastic or metal floating on the surface of the sea.

As people began to discuss the images and video above, one more video began to be shared by social media users.This video appears to have been aired by Seven News Sydney but is yet to be verified independently.

This video appears to show the plane erupting into a fireball before disappearing from the sky.

Eyewitnesses called what they say a "ball in the sky."