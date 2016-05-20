TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Parliament votes to lift MPs immunity
Turkish Parliament approves a bill that will give courts the ability to prosecute Members of Parliament. Under the constitution MPs were previously immune from prosecution. The bill will impact 138 parliamentarians across all party lines.
Turkish Parliament votes to lift MPs immunity
Lawmakers watch the counting of the votes for an article of constitutional change which could see more than a hundred lawmakers prosecuted, at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, on May 20, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 20, 2016

Turkish Parliament on Friday approved a bill to lift the immunity of 138 MPs facing criminal charges, the decision paves the way for judicial proceedings to begin against the MPs.

The constitutional change will be presented to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for final approval.

The Parliament will add the immunity amendment to the Turkish constitution after it qualified with majority in three stages. The first stage saw the bills first article being put up for a vote, the second stage concerned the bill's second article, while in the third and final stage, both articles of the bill were put to vote as a whole.

Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman announced that the bill eventually received the backing from 376 MPs out of a total of 550-seat assembly, while 140 lawmakers voted against the constitutional change.

The amendment bill was largely supported both by the governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) which has 316 seats, and the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which has 40 seats, at the Parliament.

Recommended

While the vote was taking place at the Parliament, Erdogan said he might pursue a referendum on lifting MPs immunity if the total number of lawmakers supporting the bill failed to meet the constitutionally required number of 367.

In remarks made during his visit to the northern province of Trabzon, before heading to his hometown of Rize, he said, "I hope the voting will be concluded today. If the outcome is between 330 and 367 votes, then what? Then we will go to the people to finalise this issue."

Out of the 138 lawmakers facing criminal charges, 27 of them belong to the governing AK Party, 51 to the main opposition Republican People Party (CHP), 50 to the HDP, and nine to the MHP.

An independent former CHP deputy from Ankara, Aylin Nazliaka, is also among the 138 lawmakers facing criminal charges.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan