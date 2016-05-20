The revival of the stalled Afghan peace process still seems like a distant reality, as both sides – the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group – are showing little interest to sit across the table from eachother.

The Taliban is least bothered to respond to the calls to re-join the peace process, which broke down last July, after the confirmed death of Taliban supreme leader, Mullah Muhammad Omar.

The Taliban stepped up its armed campaign against coalition and Afghan forces under the Omari operation, the latest spring offensive named after the group's former leader Mullah Muhammad Omar. They set up an expulsion of foreign troops and released their prisoners as a precondition for talks.

The Quadrilateral Coordination Group of the US, China, Afghanistan and Pakistan — which was formed a few months back to push the peace process in Afghanistan — met for the fifth time in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on Wednesday, but could not come up with a roadmap to help end fight in the war-ravaged Afghanistan.

Islamabad confirmed that the Afghan Taliban did not respond to the quadrilateral peace talks. Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry urged President Ghani's administration to come up with a more unified and coherent approach for peace talks.

Kabul, however, successfully engaged an insurgent group, Hizb e Islami led by Afghanistan's former Prime Minister, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

Apparently President Ghani's administration was also not expecting a breakthrough in the fifth round of QCG meeting, as no one came from Kabul to attend it. Afghanistan's ambassador in Islamabad was asked to attend the meeting convened by a four-nation group.

Tahir Khan, a senior Pakistani journalist closely following militancy in Afghanistan, wrote on social blogging website Twitter that Kabul proposed that the Taliban be labelled as irreconcilable and an action be initiated against them if they fail to become part of the peace process.