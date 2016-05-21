Mexico approved the extradition of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to the United States on Friday.

Before the decision, US authorities assured Mexico that El Chapo would not face the death penalty.

Juan Pablo Badillo, one of Guzman's lawyers, said he would file "many" legal challenges against the decision.

Guzman, head of the Sinaloa drug cartel, was the world's most wanted drug kingpin until his capture in January.

He was on the run for six months, after he broke out of a high-security penitentiary in central Mexico through a mile-long tunnel that came right up into his cell.

Mexico's foreign ministry said Guzman would face charges including drug trafficking, money laundering and murder in US federal courts in California and Texas.

The ministry said it was given "sufficient guarantees" by the US government that Guzman would not be face the death penalty.

A US Justice Department official confirmed that the US had agreed not to seek capital punishment, but declined to discuss any further details about the case or what the department will do, pending an appeal from Guzman.

Guzman's escape last year was a major embarrassment to President Enrique Pena Nieto, who entered office amid a bloody war between the government and drug cartels launched by his predecessor.

Pena Nieto reduced cooperation with the United States after taking office in 2013.

Yet, following Guzman's recapture in January the Mexican president said he had taken steps to ensure the kingpin would be extradited as soon as possible.