The EgyptAir plane that plunged into the Mediterranean on Thursday had sent flight data through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) from three different channels, indicating that there was smoke inside the cabin just before it crashed, France's air accident investigation agency said on Saturday.

According to flight data released by the Aviation Herald, which publishes information on the air industry, smoke was detected in the toilet and near the cockpit setting off smoke detectors minutes before it lost contact and crashed.

One aviation source said that a fire on board would likely have generated multiple warning signals, while a sudden explosion may not have generated any - though officials stress that no scenario, including explosion, is being ruled out.

The new information comes after the first piece of debris from EgyptAir MS804 was found in the Mediterranean Sea, along with human remains and personal belongings, the Egyptian military said on Friday.

The army published pictures on Saturday on its official Facebook page of the recovered items, which included blue debris with EgyptAir markings, seat fabric with designs in the airline's colours, and a yellow lifejacket.

Recovered debris of the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea is seen with the Arabic caption "part of plane chair" in this still image taken from video on May 21, 2016. [Reuters]

Recovered debris of the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea is seen with the Arabic caption "life jacket" in this still image taken from video on May 21, 2016. [Reuters]