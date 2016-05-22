WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over 60,000 inmates have died in Syrian regime prisons
Torture and inhumane conditions such as a lack of food and inadequate facilities are cited as the main reasons for the deaths of over 60,000 inmates in Syrian regime prisons.
Over 60,000 inmates have died in Syrian regime prisons
Damascus central prison. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 22, 2016

At least 60,000 people have died in prisons run by the Syrian regime over the past five years.

They were tortured during custody and the regime didn't provide them facilities as per prison manual. These inmates were forced to live in poor conditions where even food was denied as punishment, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights – a group monitoring the conflict in Syria – reported on Saturday.

"Since March 2011, at least 60,000 people lost their lives to torture or to horrible conditions, notably the lack of medication or food, in regime detention centres," the head of the Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, stated.

According to Rahman, regime forces have arrested a total of 500,000 people since the conflict in the country erupted in 2011. While some have been released and others have died, the whereabouts of thousands of detainees remains unknown.

Recommended

The infamous military-run Saydnaya prison as well as detention centres run by Syria's notorious air force intelligence and state security forces are where the highest number of deaths were recorded.

The SOHR says it has also compiled a list of 14,456 names – including 110 children – who have died in regime detention centres.

Rights groups have accused the regime of systematically using torture and inhumane practices in these centres.

A UN probe earlier this year also accused the Syrian regime of pursuing a policy of extermination in its jails.

Aside from deaths in regime detention centres, Abdel Rahman said that several thousand people have died while being held by rebels, the DAESH, a terrorist organisation and other groups involved in militancy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit