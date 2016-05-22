US Army General Joseph Votel, who was recently appointed as Washington's top commander in the Middle East, paid a secret visit to Syria on Saturday to check on the progress of US forces in helping local fighters to fend off the DAESH terrorist group.

Votel arrived in northern Syria after entering the country from neighbouring Iraq, where a day earlier he had met with Iraqi military commanders and US forces.

He is the first high ranking US military officer known to have visited the country since the US-led coalition against DAESH was formed in 2014.

Speaking in an interview after his arrival, the Votel said he had a moral obligation to personally assess the situation on the ground, where US troops have been advising the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – an umbrella group formed last year with US support that mainly consists of local Kurdish forces.

"I have responsibility for this mission, and I have responsibility for the people that we put here," Votel said, "So it's imperative for me to come and see what they're dealing with — to share the risk they are dealing with."

Votel, who brought reporters with him, added that the US does not have anything to hide regarding its activities in Syria.

"We don't have anything to hide. I don't want people guessing about what we're doing here. The American people should have the right to see what we're doing here," he said.

There is concern among US allies in the Middle East over Washington's strategy in Syria, as a fragmented opposition has made it difficult to find forces willing to fight against both DAESH and the regime of Bashar al Assad.

Turkey has been one of the most outspoken critics of US policy in Syria, particularly of its support for the SDF.

Although the US is trying to boost the number of Arab fighters in the SDF, the vast majority of its fighters are Kurds believed to be linked to the YPG – the armed wing of the PYD – which is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group based in southeastern Turkey.