It has been almost 27 years since the fall of Berlin Wall, a symbol of the division between the capitalist West and communist East. Now, new walls, fences and barriers are going up across the world, separating nations and states from one another.

According to research by the University of Quebec in Canada, about 40 countries have built border fences dividing them from their neighbours since 1989.

As Europe continues to grapple with a refugee crisis caused mainly by the civil war in Syria, barriers are going up across the continent. Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Macedonia and several other Balkan countries are all attempting to fortify their borders.

But these structures are only just beginning to be built. Here are some examples of longstanding walls, which often symbolise longstanding ethnic, religious and political divisions:

Israel's West Bank separation wall

The West Bank separation wall was built in 2002 on the orders of former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon. Palestinians protested the wall's route, 85 percent of which runs east of the Green Line set by the United Nations demarcating Palestine from Israel.

Egypt's steel fence along the Gaza Strip

After Israel pulled out of the Gaza Strip in 2005 Egypt built an 11 km long steel fence separating its territory from the Palestinian enclave. The wall, which Egypt says is aimed at preventing smuggling, stretches 18 metres below the surface of the land it is built on in order to deter tunnel-building.

Two border fences separating Spanish enclaves from Morocco

Spain has two fenced enclaves in North Africa surrounded by Morocco – Ceuta and Melilla. It justifies the fences by saying they are intended to protect Spain from illegal migrants.