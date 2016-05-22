WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tajikistan votes on whether to empower president
Citizens of Tajikistan are voting in a referendum on measures likely to strengthen the political power of incumbent President Emomali Rahmon.
Tajikistan votes on whether to empower president
Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon walks in front of Tajik troops. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
May 22, 2016

The people of Tajikistan started voting on Sunday in a referendum on whether to ban religion-based parties, lift the number of terms a president can serve in office and lower the age limit for presidential candidates.

There is a single question on the ballot form: "Do you support the amendments and additions to the constitution of the country?"

Banning religion-based parties

Incumbent President Emomali Rahmon has been planning to ban the opposition Islamic Renaissance Party since last year. If the referendum's results favour Rahmon, he will have the power to oust the most powerful opposition bloc from parliament.

Unlimited terms in office

Sunday's referendum asks voters to lift limits on the number of terms a president can serve in office. Currently, the president serves seven year terms and can only be re-elected once, although constitutional changes were previously passed allowing Rahmon stay in office until 2020.

Recommended

Lowering the age limit

Presidential candidates must currently be a least 35 years old. The referendum proposes to lower this to 30 years old – a move that would legally allow Emomali Rahmon's son Rustam Emomali, 29, to run for president in 2020.

Emomali Rahmon, during the early years of his presidency, faced a civil war in which up to 100,000 people died. He has been the president of Tajikistan since 1994 and was elected for his fourth consecutive term in a presidential election in 2013, winning more than three million votes – 83.92 percent of the total.

Tajikistan is one of the poorest countries in the region and relies heavily on Russia, with remittances from citizens working abroad – mainly in Russia – making up half of the country's GDP.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit