The people of Tajikistan started voting on Sunday in a referendum on whether to ban religion-based parties, lift the number of terms a president can serve in office and lower the age limit for presidential candidates.

There is a single question on the ballot form: "Do you support the amendments and additions to the constitution of the country?"

Banning religion-based parties

Incumbent President Emomali Rahmon has been planning to ban the opposition Islamic Renaissance Party since last year. If the referendum's results favour Rahmon, he will have the power to oust the most powerful opposition bloc from parliament.

Unlimited terms in office

Sunday's referendum asks voters to lift limits on the number of terms a president can serve in office. Currently, the president serves seven year terms and can only be re-elected once, although constitutional changes were previously passed allowing Rahmon stay in office until 2020.