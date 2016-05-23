A suicide car bombing killed at least 45 army recruits and injured 60 others in the Yemeni city of Aden on Monday, medics said, in one of the deadliest terrorist attack yet on the beleaguered government.

DAESH terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack in a written statement on social media by saying that the attack targeted "the apostate Yemeni Army" and named the attacker as Abu Ali al Adeni.

The attack occurred as the recruits lined up to enlist for military service at the home of a senior general in the Khor Maksar district of Aden, officials said.

The port city serves as the temporary capital of Yemen's Saudi-backed administration, while it seeks to seize back the capital Sanaa from the armed Houthi militants.

Local news website Aden al Ghad showed pictures of soldiers picking up bloodied comrades from the ground and witnesses reported seeing ambulances transporting the wounded to hospitals.

Another bomb planted at the gate of a nearby army base detonated shortly afterwards but caused no casualties, local officials said.