Bomb blasts killed more than 100 people in the Syrian coastal cities of Jableh and Tartus on Monday, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has said.

DAESH terrorists claimed responsibility for the attacks in the Mediterranean cities, saying it was targeting supporters of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.

At least 53 people were killed in the city of Jableh and another 48 died in Tartus further south, where regime ally Russia maintains a naval facility, according to the SOHR.

State media reported that a car bomb and two suicide bombers attacked a petrol station in Tartus. In Jableh, one of the four blasts hit near a hospital, state media and the SOHR said.