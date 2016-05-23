Baltimore police officer Edward Nero was cleared on Monday of all charges in the 2015 death of young African American man Freddie Gray, an incident that triggered rioting and protests and fuelled the Black Lives Matter movement.

Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams, who heard the case in a bench trial, issued the verdict before a packed courtroom.

Nero, 30, had faced misdemeanor charges of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of misconduct in office.

There were no initial signs of rioting after the verdict but a group of protesters chased members of Nero's family into a parking garage, yelling, "No justice, no peace."

Nero had been charged with arresting Gray, 25, without justification in April 2015 and failing to secure him in a police van, where he suffered a fatal spine injury.

Williams said prosecutors had failed to prove their case.

During a reading of his decision, he said that Nero acted as a "similarly situated" officer would.

He said Nero's partner, Garrett Miller, had testified that Nero had not handcuffed Gray.