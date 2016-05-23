Thousands of residents remain trapped as Iraq launched a major offensive to retake Fallujah, one of the last remaining strongholds of DAESH.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Monday said, "In the early hours of the morning today, the heroic fighters advanced from different sides to retake all the areas occupied by DAESH around Fallujah."

Abadi said the operation was supposed to start earlier, but "political problems and also the events... threatening security inside Baghdad delayed some of the preparations".

Fallujah, located 50km west of Baghdad, was the first city to fall to DAESH terrorists in January 2014, but according to the Iraqi premier, "they had no choice but to flee."

In a joint address by the government and the military on Sunday, Abadi said the "moment of great victory" had drawn.

The operation was being conducted by the army, police, counterterrorism forces, local tribal fighters and a coalition of local militias who have surrounded the city for months.

Reports of heavy shelling in the city were trickling in by Monday.

But the fight to retake Fallujah will be complicated by the fact that DAESH has had two years to reinforce their position in the city and with it trapped between 70,000 to 90,000 residents.