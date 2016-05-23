Days of torrential rain over the past few weeks have caused catastrophic landslides and flooding in Sri Lanka.

Over 350,000 people have been displaced. At least 92 are dead and 109 others missing or feared to have been buried under landslides.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said over 125,000 houses and more than 300,000 businesses were destroyed or damaged.

Authorities are concerned about potential waterborne diseases spreading quickly through flooded parts of the capital Colombo, where the streets have been submerged for days.

Stopping a serious outbreak of diarrhoea is their next goal.

The Sri Lankan Navy is working hard to rescue those trapped inside their homes and those stuck in flooded streets.