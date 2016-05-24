A North Korean senior diplomat has rejected US presidential candidate front runner Donald Trump's bizarre offer to negotiate with the country's leader, Kim Jong-Un, over the disputed nuclear proliferation.

North Korea's Ambassador, So Se-pyong, to the UN in Geneva said on Monday that Trumps proposal to meet Kim is a "kind of propaganda or advertisement" in his election race.

During media coverage, last week, in New York, Trump indicated a flexibility in his country's stance towards North Korea.

Trump stated that he is willing to talk to the North Korean leader to stop Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

Ambassador So said, "It is up to the decision of my Supreme Leader whether he decides to meet or not, but I think his [Trump's] idea or talk is nonsense."

Apparently, his statement was a well thought response to the US from Kim's administration.

So made his statement upon returning from the ruling party's - Democratic People's Republic of Korea – first congress in 36 years, which indicated that he consulted with leaders at the event.