N Korea rejects Trump's proposal, rules out talks
North Korea sees US Republican candidate Trump's statement as nonsense and a ‘kind of propaganda or advertisement,' while ruling out any possibility of talks.
A combination photo shows a Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) handout of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un released on May 10, 2016, and Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump posing for a photo after an interview / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2016

A North Korean senior diplomat has rejected US presidential candidate front runner Donald Trump's bizarre offer to negotiate with the country's leader, Kim Jong-Un, over the disputed nuclear proliferation.

North Korea's Ambassador, So Se-pyong, to the UN in Geneva said on Monday that Trumps proposal to meet Kim is a "kind of propaganda or advertisement" in his election race.

During media coverage, last week, in New York, Trump indicated a flexibility in his country's stance towards North Korea.

Trump stated that he is willing to talk to the North Korean leader to stop Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

Ambassador So said, "It is up to the decision of my Supreme Leader whether he decides to meet or not, but I think his [Trump's] idea or talk is nonsense."

Apparently, his statement was a well thought response to the US from Kim's administration.

So made his statement upon returning from the ruling party's - Democratic People's Republic of Korea – first congress in 36 years, which indicated that he consulted with leaders at the event.

So: "It's for utilisation of the presidential election, that's all."

"A kind of a propaganda or advertisement." "This is useless, just a gesture for the presidential election."

He went on to add, "There is no meaning, no sincerity."

The ambassador also recalled, as a candidate, President Obama also made unfulfilled campaign promises in order to meet the leader of the DPRK.

North Korea had conducted a fourth nuclear test in January and launched a long-range rocket in February followed by international sanctions.

"As a responsible nuclear state ... we will never use them first," So said. "If the United States use[s] their nuclear weapons first, then we have to use also that one."

"If the United States gives up their hostile policies and changes their attitude, then we also [can] have relations as a normal country," he concluded.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
