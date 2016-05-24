POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Manchester United sacks Louis van Gaal
Louis van Gaal is sacked by Manchester United after he failed to meet the expectations this season.
Manchester United sacks Louis van Gaal
Manchester United's Dutch manager Louis van Gaal falls over on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford in Manchester in northwest England on February 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2016

Manchester United released an announcement on Monday stating that they have parted ways with manager Louis van Gaal and thanked him and his staff for their efforts in the past two years.

"I am very disappointed to be unable to complete our intended three year plan," van Gaal said in a statement released by United.

United finished the Premier League in fifth place, failed to qualify for Champions League and could only score 49 league goals under van Gaal's management as he was criticised by many for his lack of attacking style play.

United's executive vice chairman Ed Woodward praised van Gaal's "great professionalism and dignity" and thanked him for his "excellent work." He also said that a decision regarding his successor would be announced soon.

Jose Mourinho is expected to be the new manager of Manchester United next season and he was seen moving his house in London on Sunday.

Recommended

His agent Jorge Mendes is said to be flying in from China to hold talks with senior United officials on Tuesday.

After the announcement, fans seemed to be delighted to see van Gaal leave the club.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding