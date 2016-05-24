Manchester United released an announcement on Monday stating that they have parted ways with manager Louis van Gaal and thanked him and his staff for their efforts in the past two years.

"I am very disappointed to be unable to complete our intended three year plan," van Gaal said in a statement released by United.

United finished the Premier League in fifth place, failed to qualify for Champions League and could only score 49 league goals under van Gaal's management as he was criticised by many for his lack of attacking style play.

United's executive vice chairman Ed Woodward praised van Gaal's "great professionalism and dignity" and thanked him for his "excellent work." He also said that a decision regarding his successor would be announced soon.

Jose Mourinho is expected to be the new manager of Manchester United next season and he was seen moving his house in London on Sunday.