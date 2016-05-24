It's common knowledge that Daniel Craig is no longer interested in filming another James Bond movie. Rumours have it that he has turned down a $100 million offer for the next film, which has everyone speculating on who will next protect Britain on behalf of Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Tom Hiddleston, who starred as a spy in The Night Manager, is the top contender to replace Daniel Craig. Other noteworthy contenders are Idris Elba, Damien Lewis and Gillian Anderson.

Gillian Anderson is famous for her roles as Dana Scully in The X-Files and The Fall's Superintendent Stella Gibson. She has tweeted that she would be interested in the role of 007.

She also thanked an unknown fan for the mock poster shown above.

Is the world ready for a "Jane" Bond? How would she fit into a role of a sexist character who loves luxury cars, gadgets and high end suits?