The world's first Humanitarian Summit ended on Tuesday with a closing press conference by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two-day summit, which was held in Istanbul, focused on finding a solution on the humanitarian crisis that's affecting the world, which Ban described as the worst the world has seen since World War Two.

In a joint press conference with Erdogan, Ban said, "It is a bit disappointing that some world leaders could not be here, especially those from the G7 countries."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was the only G7 leader to attend the summit.