A newly released video by Amnesty International Poland aims to counter anti-refugee sentiment in Europe.

The video, shot in Germany, shows Europeans and refugees, mostly from Syria, sitting across each other and looking into each others' eyes for four minutes.

The intimacy of the moment makes some of the strangers emotional, as they start weeping or laughing.

Eventually, they begin talking to each other.

In a statement, Amnesty said, "When talking about the problem of refugees, we use dehumanised language, which reduces human tragedy to numbers and statistics.

"Only when you sit down opposite a specific person and look into their eyes, you no longer see an anonymous refugee, one of the migrants, and notice the human before you, just like yourself - loving, suffering, dreaming."