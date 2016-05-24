Greek authorities started to evacuate over 8,000 refugees from the Idomeni camp near the Macedonian border on Tuesday morning.

The move comes as the first-ever World Humanitarian Summit is being held in Istanbul.

The process of relocating refugees to reception centres is expected to continue for approximately 10 days. However, no official statement has been made on how long the reception centres or new camps can and will house these individuals.

At least 340 people left Idomeni for another camp in the northern city of Thessaloniki in first few hours of the operation.

No violence has been reported.

On Monday security officials started to arrive at the camp and instructed refugees to leave their tents and board buses which would transfer them to the new shelters.

More than 200 Greek police officers assisted with the evacuation and cleaning of the camp on Tuesday, where weather conditions and the makeshift nature of sanitation services made it hard to maintain hygenic conditions, especially in winter.

The refugees have spent a brutal winter in the freezing rain and mud, with aid groups struggling to provide food and health services.