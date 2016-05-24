POLITICS
2 MIN READ
#UCLFinal: key players to keep an eye on
A quick preview of key players that are worth watching during this Saturday's UEFA Champions League final.
Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid face off in the UEFA Champions League final in Milan, Italy, on Saturday May 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo

There is no doubt that Ronaldo is a goal-scoring machine for Real Madrid.

He holds the record for most goals in a single UEFA Champions League season after scoring 17 during 2013/14.

So far this season he has scored 16 goals and will be looking to break his own record during the final.

Antoine Griezmann

Atletico's Griezmann is in top form this season, scoring 7 goals – more than anyone else on his team.

He plays a key role in Atletico's attacking play style and will be looking at increasing his combined goal tally after scoring 22 goals during the La Liga season.

Gareth Bale

Recommended

Even though Bale has not scored a goal in a Champions League game this season, he showed his best performance in La Liga by breaking his own career record with Real Madrid, scoring 19 goals.

He is known for his unique style involving unpredictable top speed sprints, which fans expect to see whenever he gets the ball in an attacking position.

Jan Oblak

The 23-year-old goalkeeper could be the man standing between Real Madrid and European cup glory.

He's protected Atletico's net in 12 Champions League matches while only allowing 4 goals.

Coach Diego Simeone also made him the team's number one keeper.

The kickoff for the May 28 final in Milan is at 1945 GMT.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
