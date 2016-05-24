Cristiano Ronaldo

There is no doubt that Ronaldo is a goal-scoring machine for Real Madrid.

He holds the record for most goals in a single UEFA Champions League season after scoring 17 during 2013/14.

So far this season he has scored 16 goals and will be looking to break his own record during the final.

Antoine Griezmann

Atletico's Griezmann is in top form this season, scoring 7 goals – more than anyone else on his team.

He plays a key role in Atletico's attacking play style and will be looking at increasing his combined goal tally after scoring 22 goals during the La Liga season.

Gareth Bale