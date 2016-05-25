WORLD
3 MIN READ
Eurozone approves €10.3B bailout for Greece
Eurozone finance ministers have agreed to grant debt relief to Athens in line with recommendations from the IMF, and to release 10.3 billion euros ($11.5 billion) in a bailout package.
Eurozone approves €10.3B bailout for Greece
Dutch Finance Minister and President of the eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem (L) talks with Luxembourg's Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna (R) during a Eurogroup meeting at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on May 24, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2016

Eurozone finance ministers struck a significant deal with Greece on Wedensday that will enable the debt-stricken country to secure fresh loans worth 10.3 billion euros ($11.5 billion) from its international creditors.

The deal was reached at a time when Greece is in need of cash to make a debt payment due in July. Athens owes its lenders over 300 billion euros – an amount just below two times its annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also stressed that easing Athens' huge debt burden was a condition for its continued participation in the bailout programme.

However, Germany has opposed making things easier for Greece, believing that offering debt relief would encourage other deeply indebted eurozone countries to reject austerity.

Following the talks, 19 eurozone finance ministers – who together form the "Eurogroup" – gave a green light to releasing 10.3 billion euros ($11.5 billion) in new funds for Greece in the wake of fiscal reforms adopted by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Recommended

What's seen as a bigger step forward is the eurozone's agreement to offer Athens phased debt relief starting in 2018. However, there won't be any immediate reduction in the amount that Greece must pay its creditors.

The deal was enough to encourage the International Monetary Fund to again join the eurozone in funding the Greek bailout.

Eurogroup chief and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, while addressing a press conference, said the ministers had achieved a "major breakthrough."

"This is an important moment in the long Greek programme, an important moment for all of us, since last summer when we had a major crisis of confidence between us," Dijsselbloem said.

Greece's creditors will pay a first 7.5 billion euro tranche in June and the rest in a series of later disbursements.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit