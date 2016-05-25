Representatives from more than 80 Syrian NGO's have called on the international community to cooperate with activists working on the ground.

Speaking at the first-ever World Humanitarian Summit hosted by Turkey, Syrian representatives including academics, doctors and advocates addressed the challenges that activists, also know as local actors, are facing in their joint press release ‘Resolve or Dissolve: Ask a Syrian'.

They urged the world to ''Ask a Syrian'' about the situation in their country to better understand the humanitarian crisis there, as they gave an insight to their press release, which they first presented in mid-May.

Regarding the title of the statement, Dr Rouba Mhaissen of Sawa for Development and Aid said, "Resolve or dissolve. Because we all believe the importance of the big work done by big organisations, but we also believe the evolution, right? Ask a Syrian. We would like you to ask us. Not only in the last stages but from the very start."

Syrian NGO's are completely aware of the situation on the ground in Syria. They are also aware of the political challenges the local population faces, as well as their needs.

Syria Relief and Development's Turkey director Dr Abdusalam Daif, who drew a quick illustration of the catastrophe, said: "Hospitals and schools are still bombed indiscriminately."

"Families are afraid to send their children to school because of attack threats. Syria is facing dangerous long-term consequences of the conflict, losing a generation."

Stating that 88 percent of attacks were carried out by Syrian regime forces, Daif also said all schools in Aleppo have stopped their activity because of attacks that have been carried out in recent months.

Daif who now lives in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, occasionally travels to Syria to treat the sick and injured and to support his medical colleagues who remain in the country.

However, he says not everyone was as lucky as him.

"I've recently lost two of my best doctor friends that I shared the same office with for years. I got out from Syria, but not all doctors did. It's a real challenge for us."

'Hospitals and schools must be safe'

Head of the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations Dr Zedoun Alzoubi, stressed the importance of the UN Security Council having a more active role in Syria. He said that the UN should do so by punishing perpetrators of school and hospital bombings.