A US-backed umbrella group mainly consisting of local Kurdish forces launched a new offensive on DAESH on Tuesday as they advance towards the city of Raqqa.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of various militias formed last year to battle against DAESH, has been gaining ground against the group with the support of US-led air strikes.

To date, the majority of territorial gains have been in predominantly Kurdish regions of northern Syria where the YPG, which comprises the main bulk of the SDF fighters, enjoy a degree of acceptance from locals.

However, the offensive of Raqqa, a predominantly Arab city where DAESH has set up their de facto capital, marks a new phase in the war against the group.

Although there are some Arab brigades in the SDF alliance, their numbers are not enough to take on the responsibility of leading the offensive.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, an unspecified number of SDF fighters set off southwards from the town of Tel Abyad near the Turkish border towards the town of Ain Issa.

The SDF aims to first take control of the countryside in the north of the Raqqa province before moving on to the city itself, spokesman Talal Silo told Reuters.

The launch of the offensive comes just days after US Army General Joseph Votel, who was recently appointed as Washington's top commander in the Middle East, paid a secret visit to Syria on Saturday.

Votel arrived in northern Syria after entering the country from neighbouring Iraq to check on the progress of US forces advising the SDF in the battle against DAESH.