At least 10 people were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday in a suicide bombing which struck a vehicle carrying court employees near the capital Kabul, the Interior Ministry said.

"A suicide bomber blew himself up... in Paghman district, killing 10 people and wounding four others," ministry spokesman Najib Danish said. The casualties include both court workers and civilians.

The vehicle belonged to the judiciary department in the neighbouring Maidan Wardak Province and was taking the workers there when it came under attack.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack within an hour after it took place in an email sent to media outlets.