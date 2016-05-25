Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades has said he will not attend peace talks that were scheduled to take place on Friday with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Mustafa Akinci.

Anastasiades cut short his visit to Turkey for the first United Nations humanitarian summit on Tuesday in protest of Akinci being treated like a head of state.

The Greek Cypriot administration does not recognise Turkish Cypriot authority in the north of Cyprus, where the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was announced in November 1983.

Although the two leaders frequently meet for negotiations in the UN-controlled buffer zone dividing the Eastern Mediterranean island, Anastasiades objected to Akinci attending a banquet for heads of state which was hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Although it is not clear who invited Akinci to the banquet, he was pictured alongside the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and the UN's special envoy to Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide.

Greek Cypriot administration spokesman Nikos Christodoulides implied that the UN was to blame for the controversy, saying the actions of those including Eide "oppositely undermine the ongoing process."

The statement also said that there was "no fertile ground" to attend the talks on Friday.

However, the spokesman added that the Greek Cypriot leader was still committed to the peace process.

Akinci, meanwhile, claimed on his official Twitter page that the Greek Cypriot reaction to his invitation has been exaggerated. He also pointed out that he had previously attended meetings with Anastasiades and UN officials in Davos and New York.