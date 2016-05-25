France's oil industry federation on Wednesday said the country has started using its strategic oil reserves for the first time since 2010.

The move is to counter fuel shortages caused by union-led refinery blockades.

Unions are protesting outside refineries around the country against labour law reforms they claim will hurt workers, threaten labour rights and jeopardise job security.

The government says the reforms will fight high unemployment rates.

Unemployment currently stands at 10%.

The head of Union Francaise des Industries Petrolieres (UFIP) said that a fifth of petrol pumps have already run dry.

The blockades have led to fuel shortages in large parts of France including Paris over the past week.

However, officials say strategic oil reserves are sufficient to maintain regular consumption.