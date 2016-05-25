Rafael Nadal extended his Roland Garros record to 71 against just two losses in a crushing win over Australia's Sam Groth in the first round of the French Open.

Nadal, who is bidding for a 10th French Open title, seemed to have banished his demons in the lead up to the tournament and the Spaniard continued to look like the 'Rafa' of old against the 100th-ranked Groth.

The 29-year-old needed only 80 minutes to see off the big-serving Groth, committing just two unforced errors in his 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Top seed Novak Djokovic also began his quest for a first title at Roland Garros with a routine victory, while Serena Williams barely got her shoes dusty in the defence of her crown.

Djokovic, a three-French Open finalist, faced little resistance from Taiwan's world number 95 Lu Yen-Hsun as he cruised to a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 victory.

The Serb, bidding to become just the eighth man to secure a career Grand Slam, needed only 90 minutes on Court Phillipe Chatrier to book a second-round encounter with Belgian qualifier Steve Darcis.

Williams completed the Chatrier programme by polishing off Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova 6-2 6-0.

But there were a few surprises and upsets on day three.

Perilious round one

Germany's Angelique Kerber, who four months ago downed Williams to win the Australian Open, was sent tumbling out by flying Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens who won 6-2 3-6 6-3.

Third seed Kerber was troubled by a shoulder injury while later fifth seed Victoria Azarenka, the former world number one, hobbled out with a knee injury against Italy's Karin Knapp when she trailed 4-0 in the deciding set.

The women's draw has now lost three of the top seven seeds after Italian Robert Vinci's demise on Monday.

"First rounds are always tough in the tournament, especially for me. What can I say? It happens," Kerber told reporters.

It rarely happens in the men's draw though.

Djokovic has not exited a slam in the first round since the 2006 Australian Open and a repeat never looked possible.