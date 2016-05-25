Turkey's Presidential Press Office on Monday said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will tour East Africa at the end of May.

Erdogan will kick off his tour on May 31 with a visit to Uganda followed by Kenya, for two days each.

With Africa booming in the global arena, Turkey has moved to strengthen its relations with the continent.

The relationship between Turkey and the continent goes as far back as 2005, when Ankara declared that year as ''The year of Africa'' with the aim of deepening relations.

2016 has been a great year for Turkish-African relations so far.

Last February, Erdogan spontaneously visited Senegal while returning from his tour of Latin America.

In April, Erdogan then visited four West African countries including the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria and Guinea.

Half the cabinet, along with 150 businessmen from Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board, joined Erdogan on this visit.

In each country, the group signed many construction, education and business agreements.