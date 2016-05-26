An internal audit found Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton responsible for violating secrecy laws by accessing an official server from her house.

Clinton broke government rules by using a private email server without approval during her time as US Secretary of State, the report suggests.

The long-awaited report by the US State Department was made public on Wednesday and mentions ‘longstanding, systemic weaknesses related to electronic records and communications within the office of the secretary.'

The report contradicted Clinton's repeated assertion that she was allowed to use the server and that no permission was needed.

The report found problems with the email record-keeping and it cited that Clinton's predecessors, particularly Colin Powell had also failed to comply with the Federal Records Act.

The report concluded that Clinton would not have been allowed to use the server in her home had she asked the department officials in charge of information security.