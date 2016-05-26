Leaders representing G7 nations on Thursday opened their 42nd summit in Japan with a particular focus on the world economy and China's growing influence in regards to territorial disputes with Japan and other South Asian states.

The G7 leaders agreed on sending a strong message regarding the maritime claims in the Western Pacific, where China and several other South Asian nations are engaged in disputes.

China reacted strongly to the announcement of the G7 leaders with its Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying saying that the South China Sea issue had ‘nothing to do' with the G7 or any of its members.

"China is resolutely opposed to individual countries hyping up the South China Sea for personal gain," she said.

"Japanese Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe led the discussion on the current situation in the South China Sea and East China Sea. Other G7 leaders said it is necessary for G7 to issue a clear signal." Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige Seko told reporters after a session on foreign policy affairs.