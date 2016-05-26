WORLD
Trump's remarks against immigrants put him in hot water
Donald Trump's controversial remarks about immigrants are starting to hurt him, as he takes to social media to denounce anti-Trump voices.
Donald Trump (bottom L) watches as police remove a protester (R) as he holds a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016, Reuters. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2016

The Republican presidential candidate front-runner Donald Trump's controversial remarks about immigrants got him in trouble when some of the protesters clashed with his supporters at a campaign rally in Southern California.

Dozens of anti-Trump demonstrators took to the streets outside his rally, taunting his supporters for. Police arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control, arresting eight people.

Protesters picket outside the event site before Donald Trump begins a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016.

A day before, hundreds of anti-Trump demonstrators attempted to disrupt his rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Waving Mexican flags they tried to remove barricades and threw stones and bottles at police who responded with tear gas and pepper spray.

Many of the protesters were critical of Trump's positions on immigration. "The activists also carried signs such as "Stop Nazi Trump" and "Dump Trump."

Albuquerque police said they made arrests, both outside and inside the rally, where demonstrators continually interrupted Republican presidential candidate's speech.

The police department's Twitter feed said officers were treated for injuries caused by rocks thrown at them.

Many Hispanics also joined the protest in response to his remarks.

"Mexico is sending criminals and rapists to the US." Trump didn't stop here, he went on Twitter to further ridicule Hispanic population.

"While we recognise and respect the First Amendment rights of all individuals to express their viewpoints and protest peacefully, we will not tolerate violence or disobedience of the law during the upcoming rally in Anaheim," Anaheim Police Chief Raul Quezada said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
