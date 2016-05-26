The Republican presidential candidate front-runner Donald Trump's controversial remarks about immigrants got him in trouble when some of the protesters clashed with his supporters at a campaign rally in Southern California.

Dozens of anti-Trump demonstrators took to the streets outside his rally, taunting his supporters for. Police arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control, arresting eight people.

Protesters picket outside the event site before Donald Trump begins a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016.

A day before, hundreds of anti-Trump demonstrators attempted to disrupt his rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Waving Mexican flags they tried to remove barricades and threw stones and bottles at police who responded with tear gas and pepper spray.

Many of the protesters were critical of Trump's positions on immigration. "The activists also carried signs such as "Stop Nazi Trump" and "Dump Trump."

Albuquerque police said they made arrests, both outside and inside the rally, where demonstrators continually interrupted Republican presidential candidate's speech.